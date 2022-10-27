LINCOLN – Lincoln voters should be prepared to decide whether they’re comfortable with cannabis.
The specific ballot question before Lincoln residents, local referendum question number four, asks: “Shall new cannabis-related licenses for businesses involved in the cultivation, manufacture, laboratory testing and for the retail sale of adult recreational use cannabis be issued in the Town of Lincoln?”
Lincoln Town Council President Keith Macksoud stepped down from the council bench and into the audience during the public comment portion of last week’s Town Council meeting to urge other residents to vote against the referendum.
“We put this on the ballot for the public to be able to vote on,” he said, having been told by the state that “the community would not receive any funding at all, but if approved you’ll get extra funding.”
This extra funding will come at a grave cost, Macksoud said.
“We have to ask ourselves: Are these the types of businesses we want to attract to our community?” he asked. “Do we want this in our neighborhoods, next to our favorite stores, restaurants, schools, places or worship and so on?”
He said dispensaries will increase traffic on local roads, and that they will be a destination for people from other communities. He asked whether those driving to dispensaries might be impaired, and he’s concerned there’s no test for cannabis. He’s also worried about the town’s rights being stripped away by the state.
The cannabis question is the only local question before Lincoln voters. Statewide, Rhode Islanders will be asked to approve or reject the following three bond questions:
$1 million in repair and construction costs for new facilities at the University of Rhode Island’s Narragansett Bay Campus in support of educational and research needs for the marine disciplines.
$250 million in funding for the construction, renovation and rehabilitation of R.I. public schools.
Green Economy Bonds for municipal resiliency programs including the Small Business Energy Loan Program ($5 million), Narragansett Bay and watershed restoration ($3 million), forest restoration ($3 million), Brownfields remediation and economic development ($4 million), State Land Acquisition Program ($2 million), local recreation development matching grants ($2 million) and $12 million for Roger Williams Park and Zoo.
