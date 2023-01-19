LINCOLN – The town’s water infrastructure system, with pieces dating over multiple decades and centuries, not only needs replacement but should also be expanded to meet growing demand, Lincoln Water Commission members said on Tuesday as they considered a draft five-year plan.

A model recently developed for the town by Lincoln-based Pare Corp. allows officials to easily make changes to their roadmap for upgrades. Timothy Thies, of Pare Corp., told Water Commission members that the model can absorb a “bunch of factors” and they can be weighted differently as desired. If there are a lot of water line breaks in a certain area, they can add weight to break history, and factors such as water pressure can be added as well.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.