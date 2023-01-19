LINCOLN – The town’s water infrastructure system, with pieces dating over multiple decades and centuries, not only needs replacement but should also be expanded to meet growing demand, Lincoln Water Commission members said on Tuesday as they considered a draft five-year plan.
A model recently developed for the town by Lincoln-based Pare Corp. allows officials to easily make changes to their roadmap for upgrades. Timothy Thies, of Pare Corp., told Water Commission members that the model can absorb a “bunch of factors” and they can be weighted differently as desired. If there are a lot of water line breaks in a certain area, they can add weight to break history, and factors such as water pressure can be added as well.
With this new system tied to the Water Supply Distribution Map, all data can be tweaked and maintained in real time, said LWC Administrator Kenneth Booth, eliminating the problem of institutional knowledge leaving when people depart from town employment.
Lincoln never had a full model until now, said Thies, and the town’s 800,000-foot water system was generally approached subjectively. What the town has done over the past five years is “worlds better” than it was, he said.
Town Administrator Phil Gould said it seems that aging infrastructure is impacting residential growth, with a couple of people recently forced to install wells. Booth and fellow LWC Administrator Louis Long said the town has reached its capacity limitations.
There are many issues to consider when deciding which roads to prioritize, said administrators. River Road’s water pipe hasn’t broken yet, they said, but when it does, the northern part of town will have no water. The pipes would need to be sanitized over several days, said Long.
The idea is to coordinate with the town to minimize impacts on residents and businesses, said administrators, avoiding tearing up roads right after they’re paved. Some 40 percent of costs for water upgrades are made up of police details and repaving, said Booth, so it’s important to minimize cost to invest more available money under the ground.
Commissioners said they need to lay out the best plan they can and then figure out how to pay for it. Booth said there are two issues, one being the amount Lincoln is able to take in from Providence, and the other that the town hasn’t upgraded pieces of its system as the municipality grows.
Lincoln has 7,000 square feet of outdated 2-inch pipe, a fact that raised eyebrows on Tuesday.
Two neighborhoods of concern in Fairlawn still have 2-inch iron pipe from 1881.
“It has to go,” said Long.
Front Street’s 1881 pipe remains solid within its sandy makeup, and has never had a break as far back as he can remember, said Long.
Booth said a rate consultant has been commissioned to study how to pay for upgrades, and officials will need to look at both dollar generation and how to disburse the burden between types of ratepayers.
Officials could also consider adjustments to the current “lifeline rate” that charges people a certain amount for the water they need for the basics before another kicks in for excessive use, said Booth.
The consultant is expected to make recommendations in about 90 days, and there will need to be public hearings so residents can weigh in, Booth said. The task ahead will involve sharing with residents why water has value and shouldn’t just be free as many people very passionately seem to think, he said. He said the cost of a Smartwater would pay for some 1,000 gallons of water from the faucet.
“It’s a realization of what the value of water is,” Booth said.
Administrator Julie Labreche agreed, saying her last quarterly bill was $50, a total she said seemed more than fair for the water she used.
