LINCOLN – Kenneth Booth of the Lincoln Water Commission says that like Cumberland, Lincoln is long overdue for a water rate increase, a hike that could be as much as 12.9 percent.
Between enforcing mandatory water restrictions and trying to navigate a water rate increase, the Lincoln Water Commission has had an eventful summer.
Commissioners said they saw great success with the mandatory odd-even outdoor watering schedule, but the mild, wet summer could be a contributing factor to the widespread cooperation.
With less water being used, the commission brings in less money, but Booth said the water rate increase would have happened with or without the water restrictions.
Lincoln buys its water from Providence Water. Booth said town water rates have stayed the same for about eight years, while Providence Water has increased their water rates three times in the past three years alone.
The Public Utilities Commission, or PUC, regulates water systems that sell water outside of the district, such as Pawtucket and Providence.
“It’s very tightly monitored and regulated, so the city with the water source, in this case Providence, can’t turn around and unfairly hike up prices to the buyer, in this case Lincoln,” explained Booth.
Even though Lincoln is not regulated by the PUC, Booth said it’s a good idea to follow the PUC’s lead with pricing, which economically makes the most sense considering they’re setting what Booth described as “the industry standard” for water rates.
Booth assured resident that raising the Lincoln water rate isn’t just about keeping up with the standard, but about ensuring that Lincoln has funding available to continue making capital improvements, such as maintaining pump and sewer systems, replacing pipes, and taking preventative measures to avoid flooding.
“Providence’s rate increases have eaten out of our revenue and we haven’t been able to put aside as much money as we’d like to for capital improvements,” he said.
“When you look at the funding that we spend on capital improvements, in the past seven years, it is insignificant, and there are things that we need to do.”
As a result, the commission is considering a 12.9 percent increase in rates effective immediately upon approval.
If approved at the September meeting, residents will see the change reflected in their October water bill.
Booth told The Breeze that he was surprised to see a poorly attended public hearing on Aug. 23, as he expected more members of the community to voice their opinion on the matter.
Directly before the September meeting, another public hearing will take place, then the commission will vote on the proposed increase.
“There has been ample public notice about hearings and meetings, but I want to make sure that everyone has the opportunity to say their piece,” Booth said.
Despite wanting to hear from the public, Booth said he “is certain” that like Cumberland, the Lincoln water rate will see an increase of some kind.
On Aug. 16, Cumberland approved two water rate increases: a 9.1 percent water rate increase for the coming fiscal year, and another 4.3 percent increase in 2025, for a total of 13.4 percent increase.
“People will pay several dollars for a 16-ounce bottle of water at an amusement park, but get upset when the water bill goes up,” said Booth.
“What you’d pay for the one water bottle is about the same as what it costs to get 1,000 gallons of water pumped directly into your house, anytime you want it. When you phrase it like that, it doesn’t seem as drastic.”
“Everyone can control their water usage to some extent, and if you don’t know how, the commission is here to help,” he added.
As of press time, the date of the September Water Commission meeting had not yet been posted. When the date and time is announced, the information will be posted at lincolnri.portal.civicclerk.com.
