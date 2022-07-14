LINCOLN – The Town of Lincoln plans to fight the State Housing Appeals Board’s decision in the Breakneck Hollow case at Superior Court.
Women’s Development Corp’s application for 44 units of low and moderate-income housing off Breakneck Hill Road was denied by the Lincoln Planning Board in 2020.
In doing so, the project received automatic master plan approval. When the application comes back before the Planning Board, it will be at the preliminary plan level.
Although the SHAB’s decision hasn’t been written – meaning it isn’t completely final – the town of Lincoln is already preparing to fight it.
During closed-door executive session, the Lincoln Town Council voted to appeal the SHAB decision in Superior Court last month. Town Solicitor Tony DeSisto also asked the Planning Board to vote on whether or not to appeal during their June meeting.
“They felt, to be polite, that you jumped the gun,” DeSisto said, speaking to the Planning Board about the SHAB. Members of the SHAB said the town’s concerns with the Breakneck Hollow application could have been further evaluated at a later stage in the planning process.
DeSisto said he’s asked for the transcript of last month’s SHAB meeting, and strongly recommended the matter be appealed. If not, the project will be remanded back to the Planning Board. Without an appeal, he said the Planning Board is “locked in” to the master plan approval without the ability to enact new conditions.
Members of the SHAB said there wasn’t convincing justification for the Planning Board’s denial related to traffic concerns, nor the proposed density increase. Other issues could be addressed at later stages, they agreed.
Planning Board member Ned London asked whether the Planning Board will have the opportunity to introduce evidence to back up their decision to deny.
“They ignored the evidence of the chief of police saying traffic is abysmal and getting worse,” DeSisto said, as well as the evidence “articulated on the record by Planning Board members who said they have experience driving on Breakneck Hill and testimony from neighbors.”
If a board member articulates the basis on which a finding of fact is made, DeSisto said that board member’s evidence is equal to expert testimony and should be considered.
In another case where DeSisto represented the developer, he said the developer was successful because “the board members didn’t back it up” with evidence. “You did,” he told the Planning Board. “You have to take an appeal. I want you to have a voice.”
The board unanimously voted to join the Town Council in authorizing an appeal.
Women’s Development Corp. has been fighting for more than five years to bring the Breakneck Hollow project to fruition.
The developer first brought the application forward in the spring of 2017, formally presenting plans for two buildings with 22 units each in June 2018. The Planning Board voted to deny the application in the fall of 2020. Women’s Development Corp. then filed an appeal with the SHAB the following spring.
