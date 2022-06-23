LINCOLN – After Fire Victims Outreach, a non-profit organization that helps families who have lost everything from a house fire, are holding a Spaghetti & Meatball Dinner Fundraiser on Friday, June 24, from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Columbus Club of Lincoln, 171 Jenckes Hill Road.
Donation is $12 for adults and $10 for first responders and military. Children 5 and under are free. Tickets can be purchased at the door or from any member of AFVO.
AFVO provides food, clothing, toiletries, small household items, and pet food. After Fire Victims Outreach members are professional volunteer first responders who donate their time to give back to the community.
