LINCOLN – The American Parkinson’s Disease Association’s Lincoln Parkinson’s Disease Support Group is offering a presentation, both in-person and virtual – “The MIND & Mediterranean Diets for Parkinson’s Disease: Eating For Better Brain Health”– at the Lincoln Senior Center, 150 Jenckes Hill Road, on Tuesday, March 8, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Pre-registration is required.
Eating for brain health means choosing foods that have been shown to protect the brain from cognitive decline. Kathi Masi, nutrition and culinary educator, will discuss brain-healthy foods and tips from the MIND and Mediterranean diet. She will provide ideas for easy recipes and will demonstrate a simple brain healthy recipe.
Participants will be able to sample foods and will receive copies of brain-friendly recipes.
The MIND diet is a hybrid of the Mediterranean diet and the blood pressure-lowering DASH (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension) diet.
RSVP by Saturday, March 5, to attend or receive the Zoom link.
For more information or to register, contact Maria Kishfy at Mariakishfy@gmail.com or call 401-440-8136.
