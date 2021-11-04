LINCOLN – The American Parkinson Disease Association will have a live support group gathering on Tuesday, Nov. 9, at 10 a.m., at the Lincoln Senior Center, 150 Jenckes Hill Road.
There will be a meet and greet with Laurie Ann Oliveira, coordinator/therapist and movement disorders program.
For more information, contact Maria Kishfy at mariakishfy@gmail.com or 401-440-8136.
