LINCOLN – In the midst of a stressful time of the year, Lincoln High School made the most of the holiday season by having advisories all around the school decorate the doors of their classrooms. On Dec. 21, advisory students adorned the doors and spaces outside of their classrooms so that those walking by could observe, take pictures, and enjoy the holiday spirit.
Students and teachers enjoyed the opportunity to be creative with their ideas and express their advisories’ unique personalities. They were encouraged to bring in any items or materials that could be used for decorations along with materials from the classroom. From printer paper to school newspapers to wrapping paper, classroom doors were decorated uniquely, not one of them looking the same.
Some advisories adhered to the Christmas and holiday theme, decorating with Christmas trees, snowmen, and stockings, while others took different approaches. On A206, for instance, the Grinch could be seen miserably looking out of the window at other holiday scenes.
Teachers and students walked around, looking at all of the doors in different parts of the building. There were definitely some corridors of the school more decorated than others, but all who participated embraced the creativity and competition.
In light of an uncertain and challenging year, it is refreshing to see Lincoln High School participate in community-building activities. Now that school is back in session, we are ready to refocus on midterms for the end of January.
