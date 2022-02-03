With the January spike in COVID-19 cases, the absences of both teachers and students increased tremendously after the holiday season. This in turn expanded the need for substitute teachers who quickly became LHS’s own superheroes.
Principal Robert Mezzanotte said that the school averaged about eight staff absences per day during the second week of January.
The need for substitute teachers increased all over the country and became a national issue. Some schools were forced to shut down due to the lack of staff while other schools are taking different approaches like raising pay and lowering qualifications to become a substitute.
LHS has endured, thanks to some familiar faces.
Ms. Natalie Faella has been a substitute at LHS for two years and has seen some changes over the past two years. “Of course the pandemic has made it (teaching) much worse and less desirable,” Faella said. “It has caused some teachers to retire earlier and some had to leave the field because they had to be home with their own children, or were concerned about the risk COVID-19 presented.”
During the first year of the pandemic, Faella was hired in a long-term substitute position in LHS’s English Department. “There were several teachers that were home that year. I gained a lot of knowledge and experience which made me feel that I was making a difference in the most challenging year that students had to overcome,” she said.
Faella is a prime example of substitute teachers who are appropriately placed in classrooms. “If a teacher is out for an extended period of time and I am appointed to that position, then it is my responsibility to meet the various needs of all students.” she said.
Substitute teachers have become vital to our day-to-day lives in LHS and we would not be able to function without them.
“We are very thankful for the great work of our subs this year. They have really stepped up!” Mezzanotte said.
