Life is slowly returning to its original shape. COVID-19 put a temporary dent in student life here at Lincoln High School. Unable to have student fans present at sporting events, last year was certainly quiet. Taking a look at our newly rejuvenated crowd, the 2021-2022 sports seasons will assuredly be historic.
LHS recently hosted its homecoming football game and dance on Oct. 8 and 9. Politely lined up outside the doors for both events, students appreciated the opportunities that have finally arrived. “Lion pride” has immensely improved this year. Students have stepped up and taken charge in organizing events and leading crowds.
The limits on in-person attendance for sporting events in the 2020-2021 school year created heartache throughout the school community, but it also lit a fire under the spirit of the student body and energized fans in the student sections.
Thus far in the sport seasons, the crowds for girl’s volleyball, field hockey, boy’s and girl’s soccer, football, and girl’s tennis have been electric. The self-appointed crowd leaders organized a tailgate before the homecoming football game located at Lime Acres, a local public park. The tailgate was a way to energize football fans before the game. Classmates brought their own snacks, coolers, and grills. Two students in particular, Elijah Moffat and Ryan McPeak, grilled burgers and hot dogs for everyone who attended. McPeak cooked all night.
“I think it’s awesome how people are really getting into sports the way that they are, especially after a year with limited fans,” McPeak told me. “It’s nice to see everyone so excited and so into it again.”
The rise in school spirit sets the precedent for the upcoming years for LHS. As the fall sports season at LHS grows closer to an end, the spirit of the fans will most likely carry into the next two seasons.
