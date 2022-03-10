LINCOLN – The Lincoln Public Library will be holding a virtual talk with Dr. Michael Fine on Wednesday, March 16 at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom.
The theme of this talk is, "Being One People: How the Pandemic Exploited Our Division, and How Books Can Help Us Be One People Again."
During this event Dr. Fine will read one of his short stories from his book Rhode Island Stories, afterwards he will hold an open discussion.
Register online at lincolnlibrary.com under the "Events" page to receive the Zoom link two hours before the event.
