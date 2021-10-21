LINCOLN – Dan Bethel, Lincoln’s ephemera collector, will have a double exhibit from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23, at the Blackstone Valley Historical Society, 1873 Old Louisquisset Pike.
The first exhibit will feature Moffett Mill, and the second, items from Lincoln’s 1971 Centennial.
The Centennial exhibit will showcase 90 newspaper articles on the many events from start to finish of the Lincoln Centennial in 1971. It will also include 20 snapshots of the River Road parade and other collectible items from the day.
The Moffett Mill exhibit will feature a comprehensive look at the Moffett Mill and the Moffett family. Several large and small display cases will showcase everything from a blacksmith’s ledger to daily work journals to pictures of the mill as well as personal items like books and family pictures.
For more information, visit www.bvhsri.org .
