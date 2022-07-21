LINCOLN – The Lincoln Public Library, 145 Old River Road, is offering a Black Light Art painting event on Tuesday, Aug. 9, at 2 p.m., for ages 11-17.
Participant can join as they will use UV-reactive paint to create fluorescent art under the glow of black light bulbs.
