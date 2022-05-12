LINCOLN – The Blackstone River Watershed Council/Friends of the Blackstone will hold its annual meeting and election of officers on Wednesday, May 18, at 6:30 p.m., at their headquarters, 100 New River Road, Manville.
The public is invited and current paid members may vote.
For more information, call John Marsland at 401-644-3215.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.