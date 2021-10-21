SMITHFIELD – Join the Women’s Business Council for a Bold in Business Breakfast at Bryant University, Bello Grand Hall, 1150 Douglas Pike, on Thursday, Oct. 21, from 8 to 9:30 a.m.
Registration and a breakfast buffet will take place from 8 to 8:30 a.m. and the program itself will be from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.
A special guest speaker panel will discuss their leadership journeys, failing forward moments and more.
Panel includes:
- Lucy Rose Correia, chief of Talent, Children’s Friend
- Jennifer Morrison, senior vice president, and General Counsel, Amica Mutual Insurance, Co.
- Amy Vogel, COO, Dr. Day Care
The WBC promotes the full participation and leadership of women at all levels in the workplace and community. WBC programs throughout the year will feature various business and educational topics addressing unique issues of women in business.
All are welcome.
For more information or to register, visit tinyurl.com/su2dwt6m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.