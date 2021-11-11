LINCOLN – Come and meet CCRI’s own Sharyn Haddad Vicente, author of the psychological thriller, “LOVE ME” on Wednesday, Nov. 17, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at CCRI, Lincoln Flanagan Campus, President’s Conference Room, Room 2144, 1762 Old Louisquisset Pike.
The event is presented by CCRI’s Flanagan Campus Library. Meet the author and get your own copy signed. Paperback copies will be available for sale.
COVID guidelines in place: proof of vaccination or negative test results within 72 hours of admittance. Masks are required.
Refreshments will be provided.
RSVP: Gail Kelley 401-919-0904.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.