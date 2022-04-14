LINCOLN – The Saylesville Friends Meetinghouse, 374 Great Road, is once again opening its book swap on Saturday, April 16 after being closed because of COVID.
The book swap happens every third Saturday, from 10 a.m. to noon. It’s a free event and the Meetinghouse has a lot of books, so you are not forced to swap. They are always looking for used children’s books.
A new program that will start in May is they will be working with “Books through Bars,” which is a non-profit that provides books for prisoners.
