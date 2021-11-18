LINCOLN – The Saylesville Friends Meetinghouse, 374 Great Road, will bring back its book swap on Saturday, Nov. 20, from 10 a.m. to noon.
The book swap, which has been ongoing for about 17 years, is held on the third Saturday of the month.
The Meetinghouse has books of most kinds. Visitors aren’t required to swap books.
Organizers are following the CDC guidelines and would like to have 10 people or less in a room at a time. Volunteers can bring books out to cars if people are not comfortable going inside.
For more information, email rcedroni@gmail.com.
