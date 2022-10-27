PROVIDENCE – A slate of four community leaders has been appointed to the United Way of Rhode Island Board of Directors, including Anthony Botelho, of Lincoln. The new directors were welcomed into their roles during the organization’s recent 96th annual celebration.
Elected for three-year terms are David Bonenberger, president, R.I. Energy/PPL; Anthony Botelho, senior vice president, team leader, Washington Trust; Courtney Hawkins, health and human services industry executive, Salesforce; and Yahaira “Jay” Placencia, senior vice president, private client advisor, Bank of America.
Botelho joined Washington Trust in 2021, where he oversees the bank’s Commercial & Industrial group, and also its Cash Management Division. He has spent more than 35 years in the financial sector, with experience across private banking, commercial real estate, and market development, states a news release. Botelho is a past president of the R.I. Bankers Association. He is a lifelong Rhode Islander and graduate of both the University of Rhode Island and Bryant University, where he earned an MBA. He and his family live in Lincoln.
Along with the new additions to its Board of Directors, United Way of Rhode Island also installed new members to its Community Advisory Board. New to the CAB, are: Jillian Balzano, community relations officer, Washington Trust; Kathleen Burke, executive director, Newport Partnership for Families; Rilwan Feyisitan, president & CEO, Community Action Partnership of Providence County; Robert Hughes, retired CEO, Missouri Foundation for Health; Kerci Marcello Stroud, chief marketing & communications officer, RI School of Design; Dorca M. Paulino, director, Office of Equal Opportunity Compliance, University of R.I.; and Juan (J’Juan) Wilson, Jr., founder & CEO, Muse Foundation of R.I.
