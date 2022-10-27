PROVIDENCE – A slate of four community leaders has been appointed to the United Way of Rhode Island Board of Directors, including Anthony Botelho, of Lincoln. The new directors were welcomed into their roles during the organization’s recent 96th annual celebration.

Elected for three-year terms are David Bonenberger, president, R.I. Energy/PPL; Anthony Botelho, senior vice president, team leader, Washington Trust; Courtney Hawkins, health and human services industry executive, Salesforce; and Yahaira “Jay” Placencia, senior vice president, private client advisor, Bank of America.

