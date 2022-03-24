LINCOLN – An informal group of retirees meets once a week to play bridge at the Lincoln Senior Center, 150 Jenckes Hill Road, on Tuesdays from 12:30 to 4 p.m., and is looking for more members.
The number of participants changes from week to week, but averages about 15-16 players. Those who come on a particular week pitch in $1 to create a pot, and the top three players on that particular day split the money.
Dress is casual, and the atmosphere is relaxed.
Coffee is served, and many members bring snacks and desserts to share with the group. While bridge is not taught, the level of ability ranges from pretty basic to pretty good.
Anyone interested in playing should contact John Breguet at 401-300-1377 or at johnlp.breguet@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.