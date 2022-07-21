LINCOLN – As part of its Summer Reading Program the Lincoln Public Library, 145 Old River Road, is offering Take & Make craft kits for ages 11-17 with this week's craft being Camp Charms.
Kits come with everything needed to make and bake acrylic charms in an outdoor theme to hang from a backpack or turn into a bracelet including Shrinky Dinks, cord, and a pattern sheet. Participants will need a toaster oven or stove to bake their charms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.