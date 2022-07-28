LINCOLN – The Northern Rhode Island Chamber of Commerce will hold a Welcome Wednesday Coffee Hour at Fundati Coffee, 1525 Old Louisquisset Pike, on Wednesday, Aug. 3, from 8 to 9 a.m.
This is a networking event to welcome the chambers’ newest members. There will be free coffee and pastries provided. Registration is free but required. To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/349nmenk.
