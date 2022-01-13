CRANSTON – The Champlin Foundation announced $13.2 million in capital funding to 126 nonprofit organizations serving a variety of priorities, including 17 first-time grantees.
Among the recipients is William M. Davies Jr. Career & Technical High School in Lincoln who will use the grant to help diversify the teaching workforce and encourage more students of color to consider careers in education. The school is launching a new teacher pipeline program in collaboration with the YMCA of Pawtucket. Funding will provide the equipment, furnishings, and technology for the dedicated space for this new program to begin.
“In Rhode Island public schools, 89 percent of teachers identify as white, and without visible role models, it’s difficult for many students of color to imagine a career in the classroom,” said Susan Votto, supervisor of Career and Technical Education of Davies. “The data is clear that having teachers of color – teachers who look like them and have a lived experience that resembles their own – has a positive impact on learning experiences. We need to build a better, more diverse teacher pipeline, and this funding will help us advance this critical work.”
For more information, visit www.ChamplinFoundation.org .
