LINCOLN – The Chapel Street Congregational Church, 185 Chapel St., will hold its 43rd annual Memorial Day Breakfast on Monday, May 30, from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. Join the Church for this annual tradition before the Lincoln Town Parade at 11 a.m.
Menu items include orange juice, coffee, oven omelets, pancakes, ham, sausage and assorted muffins. The cost is $8 for adults and $5 for children under 12. All are welcome.
