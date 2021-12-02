LINCOLN –Christ Church in Lonsdale, 1643 Lonsdale Ave., will hold a pasta supper on Saturday, Dec. 4, at 5 p.m.
The menu will include pasta and meatballs, salad, bread and spice cake.
Tickets are available from the parish office and at church services. Adult tickets are $10, and for ages 4-10, $5.
For more information call 401-725-1920.
