LINCOLN – Learn the basics of Microsoft Excel at the Lincoln Public Library, 145 Old River Road, on Tuesday, April 5, and Thursday, April 7, at 6:30 p.m.
Attendees should already have basic knowledge of computers.
Join the library on Thursday, April 14, at 6:30 p.m., for an overview of Microsoft Word 2016. The class will cover the basics of editing and formatting.
Registration is required. For information, call 401-333-2422, ext. 29. Each user will be working on a laptop with Windows 10 and Office 2016.
