LINCOLN – The Lincoln Public Library, 145 Old River Road, is offering a series of introductory computer classes the first three Mondays of June starting June 6 and running June 13 and June 20 at 10 a.m.
Registration is required. By registering for the first session, a seat will automatically be saved for you for Session 2 and 3. Computer Basics is for the beginner user. Each attendee will be working on a laptop with Windows 10. Mice will be provided.
You can also sign up to learn about what Google provides for free with a Gmail account. You should already have a Gmail account set up before attending these classes.
Session 1 is on Tuesday, June 7 at 6:30 p.m. and Session 2 is on Thursday, June 9, at 6:30 p.m. Registration is required. By registering for Session 1, you automatically reserve a spot for Session 2. Bring your email address and password to log in, as well as your cell phone. We will cover Gmail, Google Drive and Google Docs.
All computer classes are limited to eight adults. Call the Lincoln Public Library at 401-333-2422, ext. 22, for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.