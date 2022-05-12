LINCOLN – Adults are invited to join staff at the Lincoln Public Library, 145 Old River Road, on Wednesday, May 18, at 10 a.m., to make a little bird made out of scrap yarn and craft wire.
During this hour-long craft, participants will be provided with all the supplies needed to create their own yarn bird.
Registration for this craft is now open, sign up at lincolnlibrary.com or call 401-333-2422, ext. 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.