LINCOLN – Get ready for spring with staff at Lincoln Public Library, 145 Old River Road, by making dangling Easter egg earrings on Tuesday, April 12, at 6:30 p.m.
Participants will be working with small round-nose pliers, small beads, and headpins, so don’t forget reading glass and magnifiers if needed.
Contact the library if you have any questions concerning the tasks to complete this earring craft.
Registration is open and can be done online at lincolnlibrary.com or call 401-333-2422, ext. 22.
