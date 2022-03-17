LINCOLN – The Lincoln Public Library, 145 Old River Road, will once again be holding their monthly crafts for adults in person, holding the event over two days, on Tuesday, March 22, at 6:30 p.m. and on Wednesday, March 23, at 10 a.m.
Join library staff for an hour-long craft, where participants will be provided with all the supplies to paint and decorate a papier-mache egg.
Register online at lincolnlibrary.com or call 401-333-2422, ext. 22.
