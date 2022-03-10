LINCOLN – Cub Scout Pack 64 Saylesville will be collecting bags of clothing, towels, sheets, shoes, coats, and other textiles in front of the Lonsdale Elementary School, 270 River Road, on Saturday, March 12, from 8 to 11 a.m.
Collected items will be donated to Savers as a fundraiser for the pack to help fund its spring programs.
For more information, contact Jeff Berleth at 401-523-1079.
