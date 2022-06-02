LINCOLN – Cub Scout Pack 64 — Saylesville will be holding a car wash at the Lonsdale Elementary School, 270 River Road, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 4.
This is a donation car wash, and the proceeds will go towards program and year-end awards.
