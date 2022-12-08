LINCOLN – On Saturday, Dec. 10, Cub Scout Pack 711 Albion will host its 9th annual All You Can Eat Pancake and Sausage Breakfast with Santa at St. Ambrose Hall, 191 School St., from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The cost is $6 per person. There will be time to have a photo taken with Santa, as well as crafts for children to make and raffles.

