LINCOLN – The public is invited to join Davies students, teachers, and families as they promote earth-friendly initiatives on Saturday, April 30 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Davies High School parking lot, 50 Jenckes Hill Road, at Davies’ new “Spring Into Action” free community Earth Day event hosted by the school’s PBIS Committee.
Activities will consist of a clothing rummage swap, plant and seedling swap, and a school grounds clean-up.
Those interested in helping can drop off gently used clean clothing, plants, and seeds to Davies prior to or on the day of the event. All the clothing collected will be distributed for free to those who attend. Any remaining items at the end will be donated. Seeds and plants will be swapped free of charge to inspire sharing, local sourcing, and sustainability.
Volunteers who wish to participate in the clean-up of the school grounds are encouraged to wear sunscreen, bug spray, and wear comfortable shoes and clothing. Trash bags will be provided and the collection of trash will be measured and reported to Keep Blackstone Valley Beautiful for tracking.
For questions regarding Spring Into Action, contact the event’s coordinator, Mrs. DeCarvalho, at hdecarvalho@daviestech.org.
