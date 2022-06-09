LINCOLN – The Blackstone Valley Historical Society presents tenor and pianist Michael DiMucci at North Gate Toll House, 1873 Old Louisquisset Pike, on Sunday, June 12, at 3 p.m.
The program features well-known melodies from what DiMucci dubs “The Sensational 70s!”
Tickets are $15 each and are available at BrownPaperTickets.com and will be sold at the door.
