LINCOLN – Santa is coming to the Family Literacy Center, 12 Parkway, on Saturday, Dec. 11, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
This is a drive-thru event. Santa will be on the side porch and will be waving as you drive by.
Santa will have a special mailbox for you to put your letters in, and he will also have a special holiday activity and treat to take home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.