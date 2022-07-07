LINCOLN – Children ages 3 and older can come to the Lincoln Public Library’s Children’s Program Room, 145 Old River Road, on Friday, July 8, for a day of Lego fun.
No registration is required, just drop in anytime between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Whether they feel like building a tower or a house with 19 doors, young builders are encouraged to use their imaginations and creative skills.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.