LINCOLN – The Lincoln Conservation Commission, located at Town Hall, 100 Old River Road, is holding an electronic waste recycling drop off event on Saturday, April 30, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Items accepted at no charge include, computers, laptops, servers, monitors, televisions, routers, PDA’s, tablets, cell phones, mice, keyboards, inkjet printers, fax machines, plastic speakers, toner cartridges, CD/DVD players, radios, wires, cable, stereo components, gaming equipment, telephones, microwaves, small household appliances, power tools, auto/marine batteries, and battery back-ups. Anything with a wire.
A $10 disposal fee applies to each large wooden-boxed speaker ($5 for small), laser-jet printer, air conditioner, dehumidifier, and other coolant containing devices. Additional charges may apply for large copy machines and printers.
Not accepted are light bulbs, household batteries, fire/carbon monoxide detectors, tapes/disks, glass, ceramic bowls, broken TV tubes, plastic bags, cardboard, Styrofoam, wood, and any hazardous waste materials.
For more information, visit www.indiecycle.com or email, indiecycle@gmail.com.
