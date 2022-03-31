LINCOLN – The Northern Rhode Island Chamber of Commerce’s Eggs & Issues Breakfast will feature R.I. Senate President Dominick Ruggerio on Monday, April 11, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at Kirkbrae Country Club, 197 Old River Road.
Ruggerio will present what he is focused on in 2022 and there will be a question and answer session afterward.
The cost for this event is $25 for chamber members, $35 non-members.
For more information or to register visit https://tinyurl.com/3ycwap9n.
