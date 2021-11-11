LINCOLN – The Northern Rhode Island Chamber of Commerce’s next Eggs & Issues Breakfast at Kirkbrae Country Club, 197 Old River Road, will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 16, from 7:45 to 9 a.m.
The event will feature Wendy Schiller, professor of Political Science, International & Public Affairs Chair at Brown University. The topic is “Boosters, Bridges, and Budgets: Looking ahead in State and National Politics in 2022.”
There will be a question and answer session as well. For Chamber members the breakfast is $25 and is $35 for non-members.
To register or for more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/5faxf882.
