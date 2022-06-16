LINCOLN – The next Northern Rhode Island Chamber of Commerce Eggs & Issues Breakfast will be Wednesday, June 22, at 8:30 a.m. at Kirkbrae Country Club, 197 Old River Road, and will feature Director of the Rhode Island Department of Labor & Training Matt Weldon.
Join to talk to Weldon and learn about programs and services available in Rhode Island to help employers hire the right talent and stay competitive.
For more information or to register: https://members.nrichamber.com/ap/Events/Register/kLxX8NYL?sourceTypeId=EmailInvitation
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.