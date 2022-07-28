LINCOLN – The Lincoln Public Library, 145 Old River Road, invites kids ages 8-12 to a bird program on Monday, Aug. 1, at 6 p.m.
Learn about Rhode Island bird populations through the use of props and other educational resources provided by the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management’s Division of Fish and Wildlife.
The program will begin in the Children’s Program room with a brief lesson and slide show explaining facts about bird species living in Rhode Island. It will then move outside, weather permitting, for a bird-seeking hunt where kids will find pictures of birds after matching them with their characteristics.
The exploration will wrap up with a tutorial on the use of Cornell University’s Merlin Bird App on library iPads. Kids will then assemble and color wooden birdhouse ornaments to take home.
Online registration is required. Visit www.lincolnlibrary.com to sign up. If it should rain the event will still be held, with some adaptations for inside.
