LINCOLN – Children ages 6 and up with their adult are invited to join library staff at the Lincoln Public Library, 145 Old River Road, on Thursday, Aug. 4, at 6:30 p.m. to make their own kaleidoscope using various crafting supplies and mirrored paper.
Registration is open and can be done online at lincolnlibrary.com or call 401-333-2422, ext. 22.
