LINCOLN – The Lincoln Public Library, 145 Old River Road, will be holding their monthly craft for the family in person on Thursday, May 5, at 6:30 p.m.
Children ages 6 and up with their adult are invited to join library staff for an hour-long craft, where they can create and decorate their own whimsical little toadstool lantern. All the supplies needed for this craft will be provided.
Registration is open and can be done online at lincolnlibrary.com or call 401-333-2422, ext. 22.
