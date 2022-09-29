LINCOLN – Children ages 6 and up with their adult are invited to join library staff at Lincoln Public Library, 145 Old River Road, on Thursday, Oct. 6, at 6:30 p.m. for a fall craft.

Each child will get to decorate their own ceramic jack-o’-lantern, the library will have paint pens, yarn and different sticker gems available to use. These ceramic pumpkins range from 3 to 4 inches.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.