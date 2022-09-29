LINCOLN – The Lincoln Public Library, 145 Old River Road, will be holding its next Family Movie Night on Wednesday, Oct. 5th at 6 p.m.

This month’s film is about a group of silly criminal characters who set out on an adventure to do good. This movie is rated PG and will take place in the Children’s Room, running 100 mins.

