LINCOLN – Kevin Farrell, of Lincoln, has joined Pawtucket Credit Union as senior vice president of commercial lending and mortgage originations.
In this role Farrell will be responsible for the management and growth of PCU’s commercial loan portfolio including real estate and business lending.
He previously served as market manager/executive vice president at Customers Bank and held leadership positions at Sovereign Bank/Banco Santander and Fleet Bank/Bank of America.
