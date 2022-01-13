LINCOLN – Fellowship Health Resources, Inc. and Elwyn announced the initiation of a senior leadership transition with FHR Chief Executive Officer Debra Paul retiring from this role to be named senior vice president of integration. She will continue in this position through June 30 and Kristen Guilfoyle has been appointed FHR executive director.
Paul has held the role of FHR CEO for more than eight years. Previously, she served as the organization’s chief financial officer.
In this new role, she will focus on strengthening the organizations’ strategic partnership to provide enhanced services to meet a wide range of adult behavioral healthcare needs, and will oversee FHR’s 80 mental health and addiction programs across the East Coast.
Guilfoyle will work directly with Kurt Miceli, MD, Elwyn senior vice president of adult behavioral health. She has served at FHR for more than a decade, holding a number of leadership roles with increasing responsibility.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.