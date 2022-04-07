LINCOLN – Join the Lincoln Public Library, 145 Old River Road, on Friday, April 8, at 10 a.m. for a Friday movie in the Program Room.
The library will be showing a movie, rated PG, about an underdog, that is based on a true story. Football quarterback Kurt Warner started as an undrafted NFL player and later became a two-time Most Valuable Player awardee, who led his team to win the Super Bowl.
Before his career could take off, Kurt struggles with the decision of playing football, ending up as a supermarket employee.
Attendance is limited to 20 people, first come, first served.
