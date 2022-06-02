LINCOLN – Join the Lincoln Public Library, 145 Old River Road, on Friday, June 3 at 10 a.m. for a Friday Flick.
The library will be showing "Dog," a drama about two former Army Rangers, one human and one canine, who are paired against their will on the road trip of a lifetime. Briggs (Channing Tatum) and Lulu (a Belgian Malinois) race down the Pacific Coast to get to a fellow soldier's funeral on time. Rated PG-13 and runs 104 minutes.
